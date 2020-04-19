Every serious statesman understands we must reopen our country and we are! It will not be the same until vaccines are produced, but each state will devise a plan producing viable commerce while cognizant of the hot spots. If we wait until every vestige of the virus is gone, so will our economy be gone.
This is no time for cheap politics, but it is! As Trump and the Senate were rushing money to keep small businesses viable, paying their workers until safe to reopen, the Democrats held up the money to force nationwide unvetted mail in voting, a ruse to avoid personal I.D.
They are complaining about the first $2 trillion not going out fast enough, but they held that up a week for pet liberal projects. They are now holding up a $2.5 billion dollar shortage, demanding more special interest money with uncashed checks from the first stimulus as Pelosi eats $13 a gallon gourmet ice cream. When your check is late, you could understand, if you wanted to.
This coronavirus shut down has nothing to do with faulty government policies. The markets were on a solid foundation and booming. It was caused by a virus from China, and not the first one. It was aided by Deep State sold out leftist, deeply imbedded in government. They divide and conquer, lie ,cheat, and steal, telling you they love you, giving you free stuff, scared that you will wake up, understanding they only want your vote. They are blocking the relief aid to small business, holding up your survival, trying to force federal vote by mail to assure they would never lose another election. All Trump is trying to do is keep small business viable, paying shut down workers, and the left is working to keep it shut down until November for a depression. Liberals seem to see nothing wrong with socialism, only killing every society falling victim to it.
Whenever we go back to work, it will be too early for the left. They want us shutdown, in despair, turmoil, giving them a chance to win. They don’t care how many people are hungry, how many people die in desperation, unable to feed their families. It’s the only chance they have to regain control of government. Trump wants to make you prosperous, with secure futures, and we were well on the way with fail proof capitalism. The orange headed dude was doing great, and they had to stop him.
China is flooding Facebook with anti-Trump propaganda, and Democrats love it. Russians influencing our elections is bad, but illegal immigrants voting in our elections is good. It’s cool when Joe Biden blackmails Ukraine for Hunters ill-gotten millions, but it’s impeachable if Trump investigates it. Twenty is too young to drink beer, but 16 is old enough to vote.
Nobody should show an I.D. to vote, but should for cough medicine. People who never owned slaves should pay reparations to people who never were slaves, rightfully put at the head of the line since the 1960s.
Immigrants with coronavirus are welcomed, if they can avoid detection, but you had better be able to prove your dog had their rabies shot. It’s vitreous to use inflammatory language attacking people in restaurants for wearing a red MAGA hat, but racist to be anything other than a Democrat. Folks who never attended college should pay the huge loans of the elites who did, earning worthless degrees, indoctrinated lemmings to the sea politically correct leftist, sleeping in Momma’s basement. Criminals are caught and released to harm more people, because somehow it’s a violation of their rights to detain them. Christians doing good are out, but atheist doing evil are in. Pointing this out makes me a raciest when I harbor no hatred for any race, creed or color, celebrating honest success where I find it.
I have two researched columns written, trying to truthfully explain that New York has more ventilators than patient needs, no shortages of masks, and the nurse crying, claiming she had to quit her job because she didn’t have proper equipment, was found not a working nurse at all. She was really good, and would be great for some sob story Hollywood part. I just finally decided that only clairvoyant Democrats never make mistakes, and honest Republican never do anything right. Just remember three months ago we had more jobs that workers to fill them. What a stupid thing to do, driving up wages!
I lost my Power of Positive Thinking book long ago, thinking I was permanently vaccinated. Then maybe it would help to just quit reading or listening to fools. I feel better already.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years.
He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party and a guest columnist for the Del Rio News-Herald. His opinions are not endorsed by, nor reflect those of the News-Herald.
