I remember the time received a call from my daughter and she said, “Daddy while I was at work someone broke into my apartment and stole almost every everything I own.”
I felt so sad for my daughter because she has worked so hard to have the few nice things.
That incident reminds me of a situation we can face in life. I spend a lot of time either repairing or replacing things around the house or on things my wife and I possess.
The Bible has something to say about our worldly possessions. It says the things we have on earth will not last, (Matthew 6:19) or thieves can take them form us.
The Bible gives us some advice about them. In verse 20 it says, “But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal.”
This does not mean we are not to own or have anything on earth, like houses or cars but it does mean that we are not to put all of our attention or affection on them.
Actually we are to have Jesus Christ in our hearts and very much try to obey and do His will on earth, (Hebrews 12:28). When we obey Him and try to do His will, (1 John 2:3-5, 3:22) we are laying up treasures in heaven.
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J
