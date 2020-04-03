Sports withdrawals are no joke.
Don’t get me wrong. Today’s news and the situations we are all living under give precedence to tons of more important things, like toilet paper and snack cakes apparently, but for those of us who enjoy our sporting events, these times are really trying.
When this whole thing first started, sports were the first casualty and rightfully so. We don’t think twice of gathering in gyms and stadiums and sports fields, shoulder to shoulder and cheek to cheek, in order to watch our favorite teams play. We’ve all seen the videos of people sitting in torrential rain, heavy snow and blistering heat and wonder who would do that. All of us, that’s who, and it’s because of that, games and sporting events had to be canceled to save us from ourselves.
So, when leagues started canceling games, a small bit of panic started creeping into my world. After all, I am the sports editor, so I started to feel pretty non-essential among the rest of the hard-working news folks in the office. I started on the news side of the house and occasionally dip in there when needed, but for more than a decade my title has been “sports editor.”
As the days passed, I wondered how to continue to entertain our readership that is always supportive of our local athletes and sporting events in general. I started with running photos from the sports archives. Unfortunately, the oldest photos we still have are from the early 2000s so while they are still entertaining, and will probably return to the News-Herald as the pandemic threat continues to claim sporting events, I knew I needed more.
Enter the “My Favorite Game” series.
Having covered sports in some capacity for more than two decades, I’ve been witness to so many wonderful and amazing sporting events. I also knew there were folks out there who have been sports fans for much longer and have seen so much more than I had. Since I’m also a fan of history, I decided to combine the two.
Since posting the initial call for story suggestions, the response from the public has been terrific. Thus far the oldest sporting moment I’ve rehashed is the story of the Del Rio Rams football team beating Eagle Pass to complete an undefeated regular season in 1993. However, there are older stories that have been suggested and I am looking forward to getting to those in due time.
Reading these older stories, and remembering some of those moments, makes me realize how lucky we are in this town.
Our athletes are expected to do so much and oftentimes it’s without the equipment, proper training or funding they’ll really need. They go out there and compete because they love their sport and they love representing this community. It’s been a way out of Del Rio for many and for others, it’s made them a lasting part of Del Rio’s rich history.
As long as people will continue submitting games for the series, I will continue to churn them out. If anything, these stories are little glimmers of happiness when the rest of our lives are filled with the doom and gloom of COVID-19 and its disastrous effects on the world.
If you have a local game or sporting event that was featured in the Del Rio News-Herald and would like to see it included in the “My Favorite Game” series, please feel free to visit the official Del Rio News-Herald Sports Facebook page at facebook.com/DRNHSports and leave a comment including the sporting event I should revisit and why it’s special to you. You can also email your suggestions to me at brian.argabright@delrionewsherald.com
