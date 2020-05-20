Matthew 24: 42-51
42 Be watchful, for you do not know what hour your Lord will come.
43 Know this, that if the man of the house would have known in what watch the thief would come, he would have watched, and would not have suffered his house to be broken into.
44 You also be ready, for just as you think that it is not the hour of the coming of the Son of man, He comes!
45 Who is a faithful and wise servant, who his Lord has made ruler over his household, to give his house meat in due season?
46 Blessed is that servant, who the Lord when he comes shall find him prepared and watching.
47 I tell you, that he shall make him ruler over all his goods.
48 However if an evil servant shall say in his heart, My Lord delays his coming,
49 And shall begin to smite his fellow servants, and to eat and drink with the drunken!
50 The Lord of that servant, shall come in a day when he is not looking for him, and in an hour that he is not aware!
51 This man the Lord shall cut asunder, and appoint him his portion with the hypocrites! There shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth.
Again, I tell you all, to be sober and watchful, for we must all live life daily as if it were the day the Lord will return for His church. I hope you can see that this is a message to the Lord’s church, not to the unbelievers. The days of living as if there will always be another day like unto today are coming to a close. As birth pangs on this earth increase over the upcoming months and years to come, our place is to have our houses prepared at all times and keep watch.
What a shock it will be when the Lord does return one day for His church. The clear warning Jesus spoke to His disciples is to beware, lest you find your portion of reward with the hypocrites, and find yourself weeping gnashing your teeth.
Though the Lord might very well give unto us some reprieve, let us be wise and not shrug off what He has been showing us all during this current worldwide pandemic!
We however are not those that draw back, but instead we keep watch soberly and continue to walk before God with a heart that is pure!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.