When Donald Trump speaks, nobody listens. And former Secretary of State Colin Powell says Trump is a danger to this country.
But Trump listens to himself, and he says Powell doesn’t know anything. I agree with Powell, Trump is a danger to this country. But 32 percent of Americans believe Trump is saying the right things. And I say 32 percent of Americans are looney tunes.
Turning loose the U.S. military on the streets of America, like he has already done on the streets of D.C., is neither saying nor doing the right thing.
Only dictators turn loose the military and or the cops on their own citizens. The very same citizens they are supposed to protect. In America we are fair to demonstrate under the constitution and under the law as it permits. And like Powell said, Trump has dictator instincts.
Trump said the forgotten men and women of this country will no longer be forgotten. So who are the first to be forgotten? The forgotten men and women of this country.
Forgotten by Trump himself, for the rich and powerful crony friends of his and his rich children. Justice must never be perverted, the man wrote. Yeah, well, justice was perverted when Trump was elected.
Trump, the curse of the common man, a gift to the rich and powerful.
The rich and powerful’s pastime today is kissing Chinese rich and powerful butts.
And speaking of power, congressional Democrats are preparing legislation for police reform, which probably the Republicans will be against, and so it goes.
Judging from what happened in Minneapolis, I say the Democrats are right on this one. And the Trump base is eroding.
I think the Trump base must be a bunch of mutton heads, and speaking of mutton, I see the Republican senators as a bunch of (with the exception of Mitt Romney) a bunch of sheep too, afraid to defy the herder in the White House.
And I don’t blame them, the herder has a following of Republican voters whom they don’t want to test their loyalty to the herder.
Mitt Romney thinks for himself and is not afraid of the herder.
The Republican sheep herder is sweating bullets due to his poll numbers, but he won’t stop his motor mouth from running away with his brain.
He has threatened to work politically agains the Republican senator from Alaska simply because she spoke well of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said the pandemic was never estimated to be a short run.
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski would not go along with Trump’s idea to keep quiet about the coronavirus and that it would go away. Trump is a sicky and his virus is worse than corona.
And locally, what are Val Verde officials doing lately to help county residents? Well, according to some articles in the News-Herald, county officials are having food distribution events and protests against corruption and racial profiling, which received some backlash from the community, an organizer of the protest said.
I wasn’t there, so I can only comment on what was written in the article. And some of the what happened was that some people, and one restaurant owner actually protested the protesters.
In my opinion, the restaurant owner should have been clapping the protesters, but maybe the restaurant owner is originally from Acuña, where business call the cops at the drop of a hat.
It sounds to me like the protesters were being led by a responsible leader with respect for private property and the rights of others.
“Let them say what they want, you just continue to stay with the cause,” the organizer said of the protest. President Trump could learn from this lady.
Only Trump is past the age of learning, and as the saying goes, you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Old dogs never die, they just fade away.
Trump knows this, and it drives him crazy. But what really eats at him is that he cannot do in America what Vladimir Putin did in Russia, elect himself twice in one election.
We are thankful America is not about a one man rule. Can you imagine a ruler like Trump?
Anybody speaking out against him would find himself, herself in jail faster than you could bat an eyelash.
Luis Rosas is a guest columnist and his column appears in the News-Herald every Sunday.
The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists.
The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
