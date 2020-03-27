It is bad, more deaths and with untold numbers of new cases every day. Many doctors and authorities are saying it is just getting started and the worst is yet to come.
Our own government both federal and state are trying to do all they can to prevent and control the epidemic.
Not only are they trying to help medically but in financial ways also. I have no idea what the results of the epidemic will bring, but I have had more people call me or contact me asking for us to pray to God for help.
It has caused too many people to turn back to God for help in the situation.
But not that many are turning to God, many are turning to other places like drugs and alcohol.
I can’t believe all the signs and advertisements promoting bottles of alcohol with food or bottles of alcohol.
Yes, there is the possibility of help, but it is not in a drunken or drug high state, (Amos 5:4&14).
God is the ultimate source of help, (Psalm 105:4). If we will come humbly to Him and ask Him to help, He may just hear us and help, (Hebrews 4:16, Proverbs 18:10). Maybe we should all get on our knees, open our Bibles, confess our sins and seek God, (Jeremiah 29:12&13, Zechariah 8:21).
See you in church soon when the doors are open again. Brother J
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
He has worked mostly across from the Big Bend National Park and in the states of Coahuila and Chihuahua.
