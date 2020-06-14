Today, I read an article by Patrick Lloyd, LMSW, Community Resources Coordinator, Georgetown, Texas Public Library on “Prioritizing Staff Mental Health When Reopening.” You can find it at http://publiclibrariesonlineorg
Lloyd captures the chaotic experience of having to shift library service models almost weekly in response to the pandemic. He says that “many of our best staff members are feeling angry, isolated, and resigned. Some feel unsafe at work yet trapped in their jobs as they watch friends and colleagues fall victim to layoffs and furloughs.” I am thinking that many of you can relate within your own life situations, as can I.
Lloyd says he has “stopped asking people, “How are you?” These days it seems a ridiculous question to me. We are all struggling. I now prefer to ask “You hanging in there?” In other words, “Are you coping well enough to get through the day?” If someone says they are not, I regard that as an invitation to connect.
In an effort to connect, I want to talk about some of the things that have been bothering me about this COVID-19 pandemic:
• Numbers – When it comes to how bad the pandemic is in the world, the country, the state, or county, the testing numbers tell me nothing. This is especially true when you consider less than 1,000 tests have been administered to Val Verde County’s nearly 50,000 population. So, I want to know how many people have been and are currently infected, how many had to be and are hospitalized, and how may have died.
• Complacency – Val Verde County has been blessed so far. The initial lockdown did its job to flatten and almost destroy the curve at 13 cases a few weeks ago. But then some got complacent and stopped doing the effective things that slowed COVID-19’s progress.
• Asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic, symptomatic – Frankly, I don’t care. We should consider each and every one of us as a potential COVID-19 carrier and act accordingly.
• Social distancing with masks – I am aware of the debate that rages when someone insists on these two COVID-19 barriers. Yes, I know they are not fool-proof. However, in the face of an asymptomatic carrier, I think it’s better to be safe than sorry. And I would expect our leaders to show us the way.
• Crowds – I am afraid of them. I am one of those who could have a harder time if infected with COVID-19. When I go somewhere, expecting social distancing, and I see people standing close together without masks, I feel disrespected. There. I said it. Maybe I have connected, maybe not.
Lloyd ends his article: “Personally, I have found connecting with friends, family, and colleagues to be highly protective of my own mental health during this crisis. Please remember to connect with one another as we travel this difficult road together. I hope you are all hanging in there.” And to that, I say, “I’m trying, Lord, I’m trying.”
—
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations. Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
