I truly believe God is pouring out His Spirit in a great way today, especially in the nations where false gods are worshipped and the gospel is so hard to get into these nations safely. It seems as though the time clock has hastened forward when the Lord seems to be drawing those near in all nations, peoples, and tribes with visions and dreams of Christ! Many people are receive Him.
No one can come to God unless He draws them. My encouragement here is for everyone to be very discerning on such things! As though the Lord can and I believe is appearing in dreams and visions today, remember if anyone says unto you, “Look, He is here, I saw Him” meaning He appeared to them in the flesh, then do not believe or go after those that say such things.
We are told by the Lord Himself that He shall return, just as He ascended into heaven, when He parted the eastern skies! All of us then will see Him! We should know and always be on guard for those things that conflict with God’s Word to us. Even though it may look good, smell good, and even feel good, if God is not in the fire or the rain, then it is not of Him as we know. God never will contradict His Word.
Beware brethren, for even the Anti-Christ, the Beast, and False Prophet will come speaking enticing words and deceiving many with lying signs and wonders, not from God possibly one day soon. Before jumping in the river with everyone else, make sure you discern the spirit or spirits correctly. We all have to be humble in this area and if not sure, just don’t go there until God shows you and guides you in His truth by His Word and by His Spirit!
1 John 4: 4-6
4 You are of God beloved brethren, you are children that have overcome the evil spirits, because greater is He in you, than he that is in the world.5 These spirits are of the world, and therefore they speak of the world, and the world hears them.
6 We are children of God, and he that knows God hears us. However, he who is not of God does not hear us. By this we know the spirit of truth from the spirit of error.
The exhortation by the Apostle John is to test the spirits to know they are or are not from God. We know these of another spirit often by the words which they speak. Only God can open one’s hearing to know the truth, and these that are not from God do not speak truth. Perhaps understanding is that a little leaven will leaven the whole lump. For you will know false teachers and false prophets by their words which do not line up with God’s Word.
As the day draws nearer of the return of the Lord we know that these false brethren are going to become more and more common, even among the churches. Yet the tares we are told will grow up with the wheat until the time of harvest! So it is very important we know that whether man or angelic being, if they bring a so called word from God that does not line up; with the Word of God, we know then we are not to receive them.
Anti-Christ spirits are popping up all over the world in many forms. The most dangerous being of false brethren and angelic beings claiming to be from God. Hold onto the Head which is Christ we are told, and go not after those things so quickly that you are not assured of they are from God.
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
