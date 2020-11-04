A male Common Yellowthroat is unmistakable in his neat black bandit’s mask, bordered by white above and bright yellow below. These gorgeous little birds live in the carrizo brakes along the San Felipe Creek all year long.
A male Common Yellowthroat is unmistakable in his neat black bandit’s mask, bordered by white above and bright yellow below. These gorgeous little birds live in the carrizo brakes along the San Felipe Creek all year long.
Photos by Karen Gleason
A Great Blue Heron surveys an area of the San Felipe Creek between the Casa De La Cultura and the Canal Street Bridge from its perch at the top of a mature pecan tree on the Martin Wardlaw property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.