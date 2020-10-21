I remember the time we visited a rock and gem show. They had stones and gems from all over the world and in every size, shape and color. In their natural state or as they were found or dug up, they were not very impressive.
It was so amazing to see the difference in the raw stones and those finished stones after they had been in the hands of those master gem cutters. Those finished stones were so beautiful and were ready to be put in different settings whether it was in rings, bracelets, earrings or whatever.
