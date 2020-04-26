For decades China had their communist way with a compliant America, but in 2016 a new sheriff, most unexpectedly, came to town. Trump put America first, renegotiating horrible trade deals slowing China’s mercenary growth, while unleashing America’s greatest economic recovery ever from the bottom up.
President Xi knew our economy was too strong, but he had to bring America down if communist China was to dominate the world. Who better to help him than committed leftist in America, Pelosi, Schiff, the Obama/Clinton Deep State “Injustice Department” impeaching the new sheriff, returning to future communist world domination?
Long before Trump’s surprising win, they schemed to remove him in four years of Russian collusion hoax failure. Now the hunters have become the hunted, and by summer you should see the indictments coming to media silence, and dismay.
The Chinese are good people, disciplined, patient, but they are ruled by barbarian communism. We have barbarians on our side working with them. Just watch CNN, MSNBC, the major media, or any presidential news conference questions.
They hate this man, reviving American greatness under God, taking power from their money grubbing hands, selling out America.
The communist have millions of slaves in gulags simply because they are Christians. The Communist Party is the only god allowed. Have you noticed the secular left is constantly attacking, discrediting Christianity in America?
China knows they are now militarily inferior, with Trump’s revitalized military might. But there are other ways to destroy a dominant enemy. Perhaps a biological weapon that doesn’t kill all the people, but eliminates the elder infirm, stopping the economy in its track? America self-imprisoned afraid, with a mass media dominating the charade.
When it’s all over, you will find it only kills one in a thousand, less than 1 percent, primarily 74 to 80 dying early from other medical frailties, but all attributed to COVID-19 for political purposes. When you hear opinion makers exclaiming we must keep the economy shut down long enough for a depression, you will know the enemy.
They would happily destroy American greatness without firing a shot, comfortable in the arms of George Soros’s one world globalism in dire poverty.
This virus was released in Wuhan, China, home of their Biological Warfare Center where Barack Obama gave the Chinese millions to study the SARS-coronavirus. With conflicting stories it started there, as China and friendly World Health Organization were broadcasting it was not transferable to humans.
China banned travel for all Wuhan citizens within China, but allegedly allowed five million, perhaps infected, international traveler’s freedom to fly. Thousands there, attending the World Military Olympics games held in Wuhan, late December 2019 were among them. Now 184 countries are infected. Nobody noticed, because it was the failing Trump impeachment trial every “woke” moment.
On Jan. 20 they announced it, claiming it was not transferrable to humans with the World Health Organization in a joint release. On Jan. 30, Trump banned all China travelers against CDC’s recommendation without a single American death, and the media and Democrats loudly cried racism against China. Later he banned travelers from Europe and other hot spots as COVID-19 rushed around the world. Trump’s prompt ban on travelers, saved untold thousands of deaths, but he is hated for it at every press conference by the media and leftist.
Hate Trump if you must, as the media pours gas on the fire, but he is an America loving, chess playing financial genius in international politics. Our economy will recover, and his friend Xi Jining should receive a loud clear message of never again, as we bring back our manufacturing supply chains to America, leaving Communist China suffering as all totalitarian states eventually do.
The Pelosi sycophants will suffer with them, just maybe becoming too common to afford $12 a pint gourmet ice cream from a $24,000 freezer.
Indictments are coming for Obama/Hillary’s FBI shenanigans soon, but the media will show it the same attention they are showing Joe Biden’s sexual accuser, still fixated on innocent Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh. But the sweet smell of honest justice will make America great for a few more years.
Biden is on shaky ground for the Democrat nominee in November. It looks as if they are grooming New York’s Andrew Cuomo. A whining governor presiding over near half of America’s COVID-19 deaths with empty cupboards unprepared State Health Department, dependent upon Trump for everything. Perhaps a plot with Michelle Obama as vice president for four more years of Barack? But reason over loudest, lying propaganda will prevail again in November, for greatness sake. It’s time to turn off China’s ventilators, as friendly as possible.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years.
He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party and a guest columnist for the Del Rio News-Herald. His opinions are not endorsed by, nor reflect those of the News-Herald.
