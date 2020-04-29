The dictionary describes perilous as exposure to the risk of being injured, destroyed, or lost. The “right” words are difficult to find during this time, but I’ll do my best!
We are all being faced with massive uncertainty as never before. In our present day, there has not been a situation like what COVID-19 is presenting us with.
When faced with this much uncertainty, it is a rather normal human response to go into at least some degree of fear and anxiety. Some of you may even be experiencing panic. We try to understand “why” this is happening and make some sense out of it with our minds to give ourselves some degree of certainty and safety.
But really, we just do not know how all this is going to play out. Attempting to figure it out is not the highest use of your mental energy. We must be in the uncertainty and take the necessary precautions to keep ourselves and others healthy and safe.
The great Apostle Paul spoke these words to his young protégé, Timothy. “You should know this, Timothy, that in the last days there will be very difficult times. For people will love only themselves and their money. They will be boastful and proud, scoffing at God, disobedient to their parents, and ungrateful.
“They will consider nothing sacred. They will be unloving and unforgiving; they will slander others and have no self-control. They will be cruel and hate what is good. They will betray their friends, be reckless, be puffed up with pride, and love pleasure rather than God. They will act religious, but they will reject the power that could make them godly. Stay away from people like that!”
We live in a fallen world, meaning bad things will happen to good people, to all people. We can only trust in God and believe that God is good and He is sovereign.
He did not cause the evilness and destructions of COVID-19 to teach us a lesson. The Bible forewarns us. “There will be great earthquakes, and there will be famines and plagues (coronaviruses) in many lands, and there will be terrifying things and great miraculous signs from heaven.”
In the midst of the perils and devastations that this pandemic is causing, there is comfort in these words spoken by Christ, “I have told you all this so that you may have peace in Me. Here on earth you will have many trials and sorrows. But take heart, because I have overcome the world.” We must look to heaven that’s where our help comes from.
Stay Faithful, Stay Strong!
Dot High-Steed is a health and life coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
Dot may be reached at:
