As of Aug. 22, 5.8 million Americans have been infected with coronavirus and over 180,000 have died. What’s tragic is that we had ample warning about the pandemic and could have taken steps to contain it. Instead, the incompetence of the current administration has led to disaster.
COVID-19 first appeared in Wuhan, China mid-November. By early January, U.S. intelligence agencies began issuing warnings about the virus in the president’s daily brief.
