Every year, especially during the springtime, the Del Rio area gets at least a handful of dangerous storms. Fortunately, most of those storms occur in more unpopulated areas and have little to no impact on the wide majority of local residents. As we’ve seen this year, in contrast, two significant storms – only a few weeks apart – have taken direct aim at the city limits.
The fact is, these two recent storms – while very dangerous and certainly historic – are most certainly common to this region of Texas. However, due to the rural nature of west Texas, they are often extremely under-reported. Therefore, while it is notable that both of these storms targeted Del Rio within a few weeks of each other, it shouldn’t be a surprise that large hail – and then damaging winds – occurred. They are common to the region, just like hurricanes are common to Florida, and wildfires are common to California.
Following each severe storm to the Del Rio area, I notice a lot of discontent from the social media audience about the lack of prior notification about the storm. For that reason, I think that it is important that I provide some insight into the world of weather notifications.
First, in the United States, meteorologists are constantly tracking the weather, every minute of every hour. Once a storm is believed to have become hazardous, an alert is issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). For instance, the first public alert issued by the NWS for the most recent wind storm was released 50 minutes prior to the first blast of wind experienced in Del Rio. It was followed up several minutes later with another alert, with even high winds predicted, still well-before impacting the Del Rio. These alerts did underestimate the wind speeds, but still called for powerful thunderstorm winds well-ahead of impact. These alerts were made publicly available on the NWS webpage immediately.
Secondly, thunderstorms are a very volatile phenomenon. There is more unknown about thunderstorms than there is known, very similar to many aspects of the medical field. For that reason, two rather identical-looking thunderstorms can cause very different outcomes, so meteorologists tend to forecast the “most likely” outcome, at least until on-the-ground verification can be made about the severity of the storm. In the case of the most recent wind storm, the damaging winds experienced were certainly on the extreme end of possible outcomes. If meteorologists were to alert for hurricane-force winds for every thunderstorm, it would be akin to “crying wolf” or “hyping the forecast,” and meteorologists would most certainly lose the trust of the general public.
Thirdly, the Del Rio area sits in a unique location on the map, with storms often rapidly intensifying – or de-intensifying – on our doorstep. Sometimes, storms even change course. This makes the pre-warning of such events very difficult in many cases, as severe weather has been noted to develop – out of the blue - in as quickly as 10 minutes, or about two scans of the radar. It doesn’t always happen quickly, but it can, and does.
This volatility in storm behavior essentially forces meteorologists to consider a wide range of possible warnings to issue to the public. Too little of a warning (or none at all) could place unsuspecting citizens in harm’s way. Too significant of a warning on a consistent basis would eventually lead to citizens no longer heading the warnings – just like the boy who cried wolf. So, weather warnings are generally issued for the middle-of-the-road, most-likely outcome. Sometimes they miss the mark, but it is rarely, if ever, an act of negligence.
In conclusion, here’s my recommendation. Check the weather forecast daily, and even more regularly if hazardous weather is expected, and take proactive measures in case hazardous weather does happen. National Weather Service alerts are free to the public, available on their website (weather.gov). They also have a mobile application with the NOAA logo on it, available for most smart phones.
If a thunderstorm is spotted, go inside. Do not wait for a social media alert, or a phone call or text message from an alert system. Storm sirens are usually only sounded for tornadoes, and are difficult to hear at times, and sometimes even fail – so sole reliance on that system is not advised.
Ultimately, while the meteorology community strives to provide the best, most timely alerts of severe weather, it is simply impossible to reach everyone with a notification, especially overnight. For that reason, I urge everyone to take personal responsibility and maintain a basic level of precaution and situational awareness on a daily basis.
Dan Schreiber is an American Meteorological Society certified consulting meteorologist with years of experience in the military aviation and emergency management sectors of weather operations, and now works primarily in forensic meteorology investigations.
