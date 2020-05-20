She recently passed away and we miss her. She was the oldest living member attending our church and had a great sense of humor. I was always encouraged on Wednesday night if she liked what I taught she would say, “I liked that.”
She shared how she accepted Christ years ago and has tried to live for Jesus Christ. Life was not easy after losing her husband. Our lives are so much richer to have known her and our church blessed because she attended faithfully and took part in the church activities and was a part of our fellowship.
So what happens when we die or pass away? The Bible has a lot to say about death and afterwards, (Hebrews 9:27).
Actually life or our existence does not end there, it is just beginning, just in a different location. If we have confessed our sins and realize the only way we can be in good standing with God is by calling upon Jesus Christ to be our personal Lord and Savior, (John 3:16, Titus 3:5, John 1:12& 5:24). A true born again believer in Jesus Christ is escorted by angels immediately into the presence of the living God, (Luke 16:22, Psalm 91:11&12, Exodus 23:20).
For people who that have rejected God and His only begotten Son Jesus Christ it is not good. They are escorted immediately by angels and condemned to Hell forever, (Luke 16:23-31).
See you in church next Sunday.
Brother J
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico. He has worked mostly across from the Big Bend National Park and in the states of Coahuila and Chihuahua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.