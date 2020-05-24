Masks or no masks? Gloves or no gloves? Swimming in the creek or stay away? Join the herd immunity or stay uninfected at home? Sunlight will kill the virus or only disinfectants? A biological accident or deliberate creation? So many questions, so many speculations, so much unknown.
COVID-19 is an enigma – mysterious, puzzling, difficult to understand. I have written about the CRAAP test before. Folks who care to learn, understand, and share true and correct information should know how to use the CRAAP Test to evaluate the information floating around out there.
C is for CURRENCY. Is the information up-to-date? When it comes to COVID-19, we are wise to keep track of what the scientists are discovering and reporting as it develops. However, just because it is new does not make it true.
R is for RELEVANCY. Is the information speaking directly to COVID-19? Can information about the 1918 Influenza pandemic be relevant to our situation today? What about other infectious diseases? In what ways could that information be relevant to how we look at COVID-19? Learning from the past may inform the future.
A is for AUTHORITY. Who is that person clamoring for your attention to hear what he has to say? What are his credentials? Can you determine if he is even qualified to write about COVID-19? What are his sources? Check those out for yourself.
A is for ACCURACY. Can you trust the content of the information to be reliable, true, and correct? Can you find multiple sources that corroborate and say the same thing? Is there data to back up the information? Be particularly careful of misinterpretations, misinformation, and downright lies – especially in statistics and charts.
P is for PURPOSE. Why does this information on COVID-19 even exist? Is the author’s intent clear? Was it created to inform, teach, sell, entertain, or persuade? Can you tell if it is fact, opinion, or propaganda? What about bias? What organization is publishing this information? It is sad to have to protect ourselves against the negative intents of others.
We keep hearing that “we were all in this together” as though we are having the same experience. I think Damian Barr put it in better perspective (Twitter, April 21): “We are not all in the same boat. We are all in the same storm. Some are on super-yachts. Some have just the one oar.”
Yes, we are all in the same storm of information about this pandemic. We need to pay attention to the scientists on the “super-yachts” who are striving to discover and share CRAAP-worthy answers. As for those guys with “just the one oar” of misinterpretations, misinformation, and downright lies? Well, you do know what to do with “crap,” right?
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations. Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
