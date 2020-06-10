Years ago, a good friend and I were on a trip and I was the driver. I did not think the speed limit was very important, because it was an open sparsely populated area. We went by a highway patrol car and he thought speed limits were important. I got a speeding ticket, not a warning.
We continued on and I thought “no problem” and I was speeding again. Forty miles up the road another highway patrol and another ticket.
That did it, I got out of the car and told my friend I was not driving anymore on this trip. I could not believe it. Two speeding tickets in the same day trip!
I realized God was trying to tell me something. Not only does God expect us to obey the laws of the land but also His commands. It is a bad testimony for Christians to have speeding tickets and other offenses.
When we try to obey the laws of the land and also what God commands us in His Word, it pleases Him, (John 14:15, 1 John 2:3-6). He can and will bless us, (Jeremiah 7:23, Luke 11:28).
If not His hand of blessing can or will withdraw, (Proverbs19:16).
I started trying to obey the laws of the land and I tried to learn the be more obedient to God‘s Word, (Psalm 119:4-6).
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico. He has worked mostly across from the Big Bend National Park and in the states of Coahuila and Chihuahua.
