Thank you for the carefully written story by Brian Argabright on the front page of Sunday’s edition of the Del Rio News-Herald about Mr. Lindsay Ward.
Brian did an excellent job articulating the finer points of our Presbyterian Church USA polity in a disturbing case like this. Sadly, Mr. Ward has grossly misrepresented himself within the community as a “minister” in the congregation of First Presbyterian Church which is NOT the case. As reported, Mr. Ward is not an ordained officer in ANY capacity whatsoever, either at First Presbyterian or in the national denomination.
Sadly, his recently publicized social media hate-speech now risks staining the reputation of the Saints of First Presbyterian Church of Del Rio who DO NOT share his personal views, many of whom are deeply disturbed by what we have learned in the last week about him.
Our Presbyterian conviction that “God alone is Lord of the conscience” precludes forcing another person to believe as we do. Consequently, we do not “ex-communicate” members, or attempt to cut them off from God’s grace and mercy. However, we can and have removed Mr. Ward from ANY leadership position whatsoever, and pray that God will reveal to him, perhaps through recent events and the loss of his position with the hospital, that hatred and violence toward others is never consistent with the grace-filled, inclusive love we experience in Christ.
Sincerely,
Rev. Robert Mueller,
Moderator, Administrative Commission of Mission Presbytery to FPC Del Rio
Wimberley, Texas
