He was a little over six feet tall, well built, tan complexion, dark hair and handsome. He worked all his life but had to quit near the end due to failing health. He had a good sense of humor and was witty.
He enjoyed people and if he did not like you, you had to really be a jerk. He was a gentle man but if we disobeyed big time he would punish us. He loved my mother very much and was very committed to her just as he was to his children. Family was important to him.
Thinking of my dad reminds me of something in the Bible. What is God like? Sadly to say many have the wrong idea. Some people believe God is a “Flyswatter God” just waiting for you to step over the line a little bit so He can zap you.
Others believe God is a “Candy cane God” and He would not punish anyone and is just there to give us everything we want.
Psalm 103:8-14 tells us what God is like. He knows and cares for us and is kind to us. It is hard to make Him mad and He has not punished us like we deserve. When we disobey or have done something wrong He does not stay angry forever.
The main thing is that He loves us very much, (John 3:16, Romans 5:8).
See you in Church next Sunday.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
