A Wilson’s Warbler pauses briefly as it forages among the slender branches of an Arizona ash in a north Del Rio backyard on Saturday. These small, hyperactive warblers are among those passing through Del Rio in their migration south to Mexico and Central America.
A male Wilson’s Warbler displays the neat black cap on its head as it hangs from the branch of an Arizona ash tree in north Del Rio, investigating foraging opportunities. These birds eat mostly small insects and spiders, but will occasionally feed on berries.
Photos by Karen Gleason
I’d slept in, and instead of heading to the creek, I decided to stop for coffee at the home of Larry Pope, an old friend of ours who lives on Joe Rice Drive next to the Fox Drive walking track on the north side of Del Rio.
