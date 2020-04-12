The last few weeks have been a little strange in the news business. And to put it like that, trust me, is a very conservative understatement.
It’s not like we haven’t seen strange times before, we went through 2YK, 9/11, transitioning from cut and paste to digital layout and direct-to-plate systems.
But this time it’s been different.
Back in the day newspapers were laid out manually and printed with Linotype.
The system utilized hot metal typesetting to cast blocks of metal type.
Pressmen, editors and proofreaders developed an amazing ability to read and copy edit stories on a wooden tray holding the layout in lead type spelled backwards. They had to read the stories going from right to left.
As a young student in the mid to late 1980s it was amazing for me to see copy editors proofreading those pages.
Then 2YK came along. At the time I was working for a big newspaper, and the company put all its tech department to work in order to secure a smooth transition into year 2000.
We made several dry runs prior to that dreaded Dec. 31 night, and we printed the paper earlier than normal just to make sure nothing would go wrong.
Luckily the transition was very smooth and, to the best of my knowledge, computers around the world handled the transition from “99” to “00” like a champ.
On 9/11 I received a call early in the morning, the internet was already at hand but its use was not as widespread as it is today.
The newspaper I was working for at the time, a morning paper, had printed the night before and that morning rushed to put out an extra edition.
All these situations – the possibility of a massive computer glitch, a terrorist attack, the evolution of technology – were to some extent foreseen, and the outcome and reaction of the general public was more or less predictable.
Now a virus is driving us into uncharted territory. Who would have thought a few months ago, or maybe even a few weeks back that we’d be where we are now.
Most of the local businesses are temporarily closed and our community being forced into re-thinking the way we go about everyday duties.
It is this scenario where our company has made the decision to adjust the way we keep our community informed.
The News-Herald is now printing twice a week. Our Wednesday and Sunday editions are reflecting the same content – if not more – that previously printed five times a week.
But not only that, we are still serving the community on a daily basis in our web site, at delrionewsherald.com and on social media.
The community has been very supportive of this change, and our digital traffic has increased tremendously. This does not mean that our print edition is going away, it just means we had to adjust our delivery.
The newspaper is not going anywhere, and we will remain here for as long as the community of Del Rio keeps on supporting us.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald. Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
