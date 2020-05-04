Handshakes are scrutinized as forbidden while hook-ups are sanctioned as merely “a personal choice with a relative risk.” This according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and scientific expert in the president’s COVID-19 task force.
Fauci was asked if a person on a dating app matches with someone should they invite that stranger to come over.
Fauci replied, “Everyone has their own tolerance for risks. If you’re looking for a friend, sit in a room, put a mask on and chat a bit. If you want to go more intimate, well, then that’s your choice regarding risk.” And this response at a time when we are required to make tremendous sacrifices in all areas of our lives, yet one area that can’t wait is sex-with-strangers.
Church attention is deemed as potentially deadly connections between members of a faith community coming together to worship God. But the hook-up culture of casual sex with strangers has to be upheld at all costs, even of further spreading the contagion because sexual freedom is enshrined by the elitists. But religious freedom, which truly is enshrined in our Constitution, can be easily discarded and thrown in the ash heap of antiquity. They don’t even realize the extent of their hypocrisy.
According to high-profile media and entertainment personalities; we, the common folk, are not allowed to criticize the highly-distinguished and revered experts and politicians with whom they agree with; but those experts and politicians with whom they don’t agree with, then against those they marshal all their communication apparatuses and are instantly denigrated, disparaged and mercilessly ridiculed or conveniently censored and merely ignored.
When science becomes science-fiction in order not to offend the elitist ideology of sexual freedom, then is when the so-called experts need to be called-out for their unscientific edits for what they are; blatant lies for the sake of being well-thought-of by their equals even though they are fundamentally flawed by caving to espousing socially accepted falsehoods and not scientifically approved facts.
Marian Casillas, Ed.D.
Del Rio, Texas
