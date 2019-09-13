A lady was selling birds at the town plaza and she had all kinds of pretty birds in different cages. It had been years since we had our last parakeet so I called my wife to see what she thought about us getting another bird. She agreed, if I took care of it.
I arrived home with a pretty peach faced love bird. We bought him a nice cage, special bird seed and all kind of things that little birds need and enjoy.
One problem that little bird did not respond to our love and when we tried to get close to him, he would bite you. He rejected everything but the food and water.
That bird reminded me of the way many people respond to the love of God. They choose to reject or ignore that special love He has for them, (1 John 3:1).
God wants to love us and for us to love Him and He wants to have a special relationship with us, (1 John 4:9&10). He did that by sending His only son to die on the cross for our sins, (John 3:16, Romans 5:8).
He also wants to provide for us in many special ways. Not only does He want to provide, (Philippians 4:19) but He wants to protect us and He is preparing a special home in Heaven for us where we can live with Him forever, (John 14:1-3).
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
