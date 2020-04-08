Today marks a big change for the Del Rio News-Herald.
After decades of printing daily news for Del Rio and Val Verde County, you are holding the first midweek edition of the paper. The change is part of a continued effort to be able to provide our readers with news and advertising content that is important to their lives while facing the challenges of our struggling economy.
Beginning today, the News-Herald will officially change from printing five days a week to two, Wednesdays and Sundays. After we made the decision to make the change to our print schedule just a week ago, my team here at the paper has been working hard to make sure all the content you enjoy seeing in the paper will remain in there. As a result of that, here are some of the changes you will see inside the two print editions of the paper.
One thing we have consistently heard from our readers over the last month is they enjoy the games and comics in our paper. So, as we made the change, we looked for a way to include as many of the comics and games as possible.
As a result, both print editions of our newspaper will have two pages of comics and all the comic strips you are used to seeing will run in their entirety. We will also have three crossword puzzles in each issue, two versions of Dear Abby and multiple Soduku puzzles.
In our midweek edition, we will include the church and devotional pages as well as Tube News, our TV Guide.
Our weekly crime report will run on Wednesdays, along with Business in the News.
In our weekend edition, we will have two opinion pages to ensure all the local columnists we are used to seeing will have room for their views to be shared. We will also include our Acuna page for news from our neighbor across the border.
When things return to normal, features such as the Top 5 and Business News will also be included. As we planned for this change, our goal was to make sure all the news our readers have grown accustomed to would be included.
If we missed something, please let me know.
Over the next few weeks, this will be a work in progress. We had to adjust quickly when the economy changed in just a matter of days, By reducing the number of times we print each week, we are hoping to control our costs while protecting our local employees and ensuring our readers have the opportunity to get news that matters to them.
While the days we print has been reduced, our news gathering operation has not changed. Every day, we will have reporters gathering news and writing stories. Those stories will appear in our two print editions, but they will also be updated daily on our website — delrionewsherald.com — every day.
If you are a subscriber to our print edition, you are entitled to a free web subscription which will allow you to see every story as it is posted.
If you would like to subscribe, you can do so on our website or by calling 830-775-1551.
As we make this change together, I welcome your thoughts, concerns and feedback. I can be reached via email at david.rupkalvis@delrionewsherald.com
David Rupkalvis is the publisher of the Del Rio News-Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.