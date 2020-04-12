Given the events of the past six weeks, I doubt there is anyone who hasn’t made a mental comparison of today with a time long ago, when an invisible Angel of Death stalked the land.
I would not be surprised to see a little red on our lintels, in emulation of the ancient faithful who cowered behind blood-smeared doors in hopes the pestilence would pass over their homes and their loved ones.
Even the Holy Land is sheltering-in-place, and Jerusalem has celebrated Semana Santa with virtual ceremonies shared with an on-line congregation.
As it happens, I spent a bit of time exploring Jerusalem on two occasions while I was in the Mideast committing journalism. In the spirit of Easter and in deference to COVID-19, allow me to share some impressions of that ancient place that has so mightily influenced the course of human events.
To begin with, it’s really tiny. In its current form, the Old City covers about half a square mile - maybe 400 acres total. For comparison, a college football stadium typically covers 150 acres.
I estimate a brisk walker could traverse the length or breadth of the Old City an hour. By the way, cars are not allowed in the Old City, so if you go anywhere, you go by Shank’s Mare.
Second, it’s crammed with people. At present, about 40,000 people live full time in the old city. You could probably quadruple that number when you count the daily influx of tourists and the tradesmen who prey on them.
At the time of The Crucifixion, Jerusalem was about half its present size, and historians variously estimate the population then as 20,000 on the lower end to 100,000 on the upper limit. The experts also say the Temple attracted up to 1 million congregants at Passover time. I have my doubts on that figure. I can’t even imagine where they all would have slept.
Third, it is spatially confusing. I doubt there is a single right angle to be found in the thousands of streets, alleys and walkways in the Old City. I get turned around within 15 minutes. Don’t be surprised if you end up where you started out.
As it stands today, the Old City is divided into four unequal quarters – Muslim, Jewish, Christian and Armenian, with the Muslim quarter being the most populous, by far. Much of the city, especially the Muslim quarter, is a jumble of street-side shops and cafes, with no discernible organization.
Fourth, it’s never what you expect. For instance, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher is not a church. It is a collection of churches – 17 in all – under one roof. Different branches of Catholicism control and maintain the several shrines inside the site – one for the crypt, one for the embalming site, one for the crucifixion site and so on. It can be confusing, but the sects seem to have worked it all out and fistfights are rare.
Fifth, expect your faith to be tested. I don’t mean in a theological sense, but in the sense of a willing suspension of disbelief.
For example, it rankled my sense of proportion to be told the Holy Crypt was about 20 paces from the place of crucifixion, especially since it’s the only crypt around. It just seems an unlikely coincidence. Then they tell you Golgotha was a little hillock just outside the city walls. Looking at the giant shrine now covering the site, I’ll have to take that assertion on faith.
Sixth, you can never escape the sense of wary distrust that permeates the place. Everywhere, Israeli soldiers – young men and women – patrol the plazas and bazaars with automatic weapons slung on their shoulders, unsmiling armed Arab men guard the entrances to the Al Aqsa mosque, and Orthodox priests seem to be on perpetual alert to interlopers of a different sect trespassing on their turf. I gotta say, as the navel of three of the world’s principal faiths, there’s not much mutual faith in evidence.
Lastly, Americans can expect to drop about 10 pounds after a week in the Holy Land. Israelis and Arabs alike seem to subsist on fresh fruit and vegetables, fish and whole grain bread, with a few lamb kebabs thrown in for variety. Whataburgers and fries are slap out of the question.
In all my time wandering around in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, Tyre and Beirut, I cannot recall seeing – much less enjoying – a single steak.
Maybe that’s why the Mideast is constantly on edge. They lack the calming influence of a ribeye or T-bone, with a big ol’ baked potato swimming in butter.
Too bad. A meal like that would make sheltering-in-place bearable.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: April 13 – Dyngus Day; 14th - Moment of Laughter Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
