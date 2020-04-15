We have entered the next phase in the battle against COVID-19, and man, is it making people mad.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens dropped the word this weekend that beginning Tuesday, citizens of the county would be required to wear masks when out in public. Exceptions would be made when traveling in your personal vehicle or at your home.
Almost immediately, the backlash came booming from across the community. A sample of some of those statements include phrases such as the following:
“This is ridiculous and a half ass solution to the issue. Whatever, not much more is to be expected from the leadership of this town.”
“This liberal hypocracy (sic) is out of control.”
“King Lewis The Worst has issued another ruling from the Castle. Theater to placate the masses.”
“I don’t know how you expect to mandate something that cannot viably be followed. But just like a politician. Heady with power, but not with logic.”
And those comments go on and on. I’m sure that Owens did not help form this order to become popular among voters. If I had to guess, he did so because the most recent cases of persons testing positive for COVID-19 were infected through local transmission, not travel.
And since we just can’t seem to stay away from one another, this was the next best thing.
I will say that a lot of people are definitely taking the idea of social distancing seriously and it seems to be helping. I say seems because many of the new positive cases are from families who had someone test positive initially, so when one person is stuck at home, the other folks there with them may become infected as well.
It’s not a guaranteed thing, but the chances are probably higher due to constant exposure to someone who is positive and everyone living in the same space.
The other issue we have to consider in dealing with this order is asymptomatic carriers, or folks who may have the disease but show no effects. Since there’s no way to know who may have been exposed or may be carrying this disease, the best thing we can do is to stay at home or wear the masks when we go out.
If you want to go the whole way and wear a hazmat suit, be my guest.
We love our freedoms. We love being able to worship as we like, speak our minds, gather among friends or gather to protest, and carry firearms. We love to be able to do what we want, when we want, within reason of course, and we hate to be told that we can’t do something or when limits on our freedoms are enacted.
So what’s the solution here? Do we just do what we want and risk infecting ourselves and others because that’s our right as Americans?
Do we respect authority, which we have so often asked others to do, or do we pretend to do so to keep up the appearance that what we believe solely in what we say but defy that by what we actually do? The truth is I don’t know and I suspect many of you don’t either. The best thing we can do is look after ourselves and family and do what’s best for them.
Please be smart in your decision making and remember that as “bad” as it is here, it’s a hell of a lot worse in other places. Good luck to everyone and remember that this too shall pass … eventually.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
