I learned a lot about lawn and grass care while working in Bermuda grass research at the university. One of the most important things is you start working or preparing for a beautiful yard way in advance, waiting till the last minute will take a lot more effort, time and money and it will still not be as beautiful.
Leaving the grass a little longer in the winter helps protect it and makes for faster growth or recovery in the spring. Proper watering and fertilization in the late fall is important.
