I have often heard the phrase “the best defense is a good offense.” The dictionary’s meaning for this phrase: “Proactively attack one’s opponents or enemies is the best way to protect oneself, since they will be occupied with defending, rather that attacking.”
While in high school and college, our two sons, Michael and John played sports, basketball and football, respectively. My husband is a big sports enthusiast. Being surrounded with all these highly competitive jocks, I have an understanding that to win the game or to conquer the enemy, a key strategy to winning and or defeating the enemy, is to have a good offensive plan.
There is a great invisible enemy, COVID-19, that has invaded our world. This treacherous enemy has created fear and hopelessness for millions across the globe. The news media broadcasts 24/7, the ever-changing model of the projected death tolls. Fear, desperation, defeat and despair is running amuck! I would like to share an example of biblical story on how King Jehoshaphat in the Book of Chronicles, used powerful spiritual offensive strategies to defeat his enemies.
The story paraphrased:
King Jehoshaphat learns there is a great army comprised of three different nations marching forth to attack Judah and Jerusalem. The King admits he is afraid because of the size of the great army, he could not see in the natural how they could win. Using an offensive arsenal (prayer and fasting), King Jehoshaphat prays and calls for a nationwide time of prayer and fasting for the people of Judah and Jerusalem. He prays to the Lord, “For we have no power against this great multitude that is coming against us; nor do we know what to do, but our eyes are upon You.”
Then the Spirit of the Lord fell upon Jahaziel, a man in the assembly who up until then, was not thought to be a prophet. And he said, “Listen, all you Judah and all you inhabitants of Jerusalem, and you, King Jehoshaphat! Thus, says the Lord to you ‘Do not be afraid nor dismayed because of this great multitude, for the battle is not yours, but God’s.’”
And Jehoshaphat bowed his face to the ground and all Judah and Jerusalem bowed before the Lord, worshiping the Lord.
Jahaziel told Jehoshaphat that he would not have to fight in this battle, his instructions were to stand, trust, and see the salvation of the Lord. Early the next morning as the enemy approached, Jehoshaphat used another powerful offensive move against the enemy’s large army; he appointed singers, who sang praises to the Lord and the singers went out before the army.
Now when they began to sing and to praise, the Lord set ambushes against the people of Ammon, Moab and Mount Seir. The enemy’s armies utterly destroyed each other. No one had escaped!
The moral of this story, when faced with seemly an undefeatable enemy, instead of fear, hopelessness and despair, we can turn and listen to the voice of the Lord. He still speaks through people, who believe He exists and through His word, the Bible. In this war with COVID-19, we must not fear or be dismayed, the battle belongs to the Lord!
“If my people who are called by MY name, will humble themselves and pray, I will heal their land.”
Stay safe and healthy!
Dot High-Steed is a health and life coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
Dot may be reached at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.