You cannot really tell the real nature of a dog when he is sleeping. Over the years I have walked up to many yard fences or knocked on many a door and I have learned to look very carefully to see if there is a dog there.
There may be and he may be sleeping very peacefully but you go in the yard and halfway to the front door the dog awakens and that sleeping dog becomes a roaring, snarling lion and it is getting harder for me to run like a speeding train or leap over yard fences.
