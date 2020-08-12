Even when there are disagreements, there can still be courtesy.
Last week, a group of concerned citizens held a forum with Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens about what can be done to aid businesses built around tourism and the usage of Lake Amistad. They came from all walks of life, but they were united in the belief that the closure of the lake on the weekends was damaging not only to their economy, but the economy of nearly every other business in the area.
As I was watching the livestream of the meeting, I noticed that the people with complaints and concerns were both practicing social distancing and wearing coverings over their faces to help themselves as well as out of respect for others.
Being angry and respectful can still coexist. I know it’s a shocking concept, based on the terrible stories we’ve read and seen about folks lashing out at others for being asked to **gasp** wear a mask, but it is possible to be respectful to your fellow human even it inconveniences you for that short period of time.
We’ve been dealing with this pandemic problem since March. We are now in our fifth month of masks, social distancing, hand sanitizers and more and are about to face the next big problem – the return of school and organized activities like sports and band. We all certainly hope things get better, but we must be braced for the fact that it could get worse.
I have no children, so the decision about whether to send kids back to school should not be left up to people like me. That’s for you and your family to decide, and no one should tell you different. If you want to send your kids to class, fine. If you don’t, that’s fine, too. If you’re a teacher and object to classroom instruction because you fear for your health and the health of your students, speak up. There’s no need to toe the company line when even your own school board won’t allow the general public into their meetings thanks to the governor’s suspension of certain open meetings act requirements.
I don’t have the answers regarding how we should proceed when school starts, but in states where classroom instruction has resumed, it hasn’t been a pretty picture. In Georgia, where a photo of a packed school hallway featuring dozens of students not wearing masks, more than 800 students in one school district were ordered to quarantine due to possible exposure.
According to reports, the schools in Cherokee County, where the quarantine was ordered, have recommended that students and staff wear masks, but it’s not mandatory. Who would have thought that schools, a place where student fashion is limited and restricted for students’ “safety” and to avoid “distractions” can’t actually enforce a mask mandate? How very odd.
In the end, our decisions are ours to make, and we must deal with the consequences, good or bad, but if you’re one of those people who make a lot of bad decisions or selfish decisions, then you probably shouldn’t get mad when someone else’s decision winds up affecting you or your loved ones.
Stay safe and be smart.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor of the Del Rio News-Herald. He can be reached at brian.argabright@delrionewsherald.com.
