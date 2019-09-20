We are not to love this world, or the things in the world, Jesus said! That causes separation. Even Jesus said, I came not to bring unity, but division from all of those things clinging to this earth, even families would divide because of God’s Word Jesus spoke to us from the Father.
In other words, we have to make choices as to whom we will serve daily. Sometimes that means separating from those even that we love the most.
Jesus separated Himself from His parents and they seemed ready to scold him when then found him in the synagogue preaching and teaching. Jesus had stayed behind unknowingly to Mary and Joseph as they proceeded on their journey to the next city.
They were none too happy when they found out he did not make the journey from the last stop! When they approached Him, He did not shy back, but told them that they must have known that He was about the business He was called to in service of the Father.
That meant that Mary nor Joseph could rebuttal Him, for they knew who he was. There was no disrespect meant at all, but instead much respect toward God the Father they knew even was above them in priority.
We too sometimes have to separate ourselves from things of this world for the sake of the Father. Is that easy? No in fact, for some it is found to be too hard, and they turn back to the world! For many are called, but few are chosen. Which one are we? Those that save their lives, Jesus said will lose it. However, if we leave home, father, mother, friends, and family etc. for His name sake, we would inherit a hundred fold blessing here on earth, and everlasting life in the afterlife to come!
Jesus also said, that if we are ashamed of Him, He will in no wise claim to know us before the Father! The fact is, no matter who or what stands in our way of our separation unto Christ, we are to separate ourselves from that thing or person. Not that Jesus is wanting us not to be joined together with friends and family, but instead to make the choice, the right choice, when it comes down to standing up for Him and His Word no matter who or what stand against Him and His Word. That comes down to understanding who our first love is. Is it someone or something from this world or is Christ, the one who deserves our love utmost, our first love and forever love, or do we choose another?
Again, it is not an easy thing to separate ourselves from the world. Jesus even said this walk with Him would be hard, and it is a narrow pathway few can find and few will endure. The other side is the broad pathway that leads to destruction, which many go thereby.
I know how you feel everyone, for this very thing has caused much separation in my life from what I now call former gods in my life. We are all in this life of separating ourselves unto God or remaining in this world and serving the god of this world, who is the devil. In the end though, we need to be found with a pure heart desiring Christ utmost above all things. Not that we are perfect except for his righteousness, but it is a matter of the heart. Who do we love? If Jesus, know and stand strong when that time calls for separation from some things in your life to serve the living God! Those that endure until the end, Jesus said, shall be saved!
Those who keep Jesus as their first love, will inherit the right to eat from the Tree of Life, for they overcame the world and the devil by the blood of Jesus and His righteousness. We that do shall be with our Lord Jesus Christ for eternity, and we shall rule and reign with Him. Those that don’t shall find their portion with the hypocrites, there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth when the Lord tells them to depart from Me you worker of iniquity, I never knew you!
Everyone, rest in His grace and mercy if so you be born again and the Spirit of Christ dwells in you, but don’t be fooled by those that claim no matter what you are forever saved once you confess Jesus as your Lord and Savior. As a matter of fact, that is when the testing begins. Will we be found to belong to Christ in the end or love this world more than He. I hope each of us can answer that question correctly. Then ask the Father to help us endure until the end, for the Lord alone can keep us until the day we stand before Him, helping us endure this walk with Him in His strength, not in our own.
We are all saved by grace alone through faith, it is a gift from God! I hope we can all see to hear what the Spirit of the Lord is saying to others who thought the same, that they could never fall away from grace. Indeed, don’t worry, don’t get into self works, just follow Jesus and call upon Him always with a heart willing to change. He will give you the strength then to overcome and that we can rest in that we are indeed saved and headed toward life eternal with our Savior forever!
For study on the subject of falling away, see 2nd Peter Chapter 2, Original King James Version. There it speaks of those who were separated from the pollutions of the world, for they had escaped them because they were in Christ! However, false teachers the scriptures say led them back into the mud pit. The Word of God says here, and the state of them in the end would have been better if they had never known the way of salvation. These the scripture says, fell away and never returned unto the Lord again!
Let us all stay focused and keep our eyes on Jesus. With His help, may we all continue to pick up our crosses daily, and deny ourselves with the Lord’s help, as we follow Jesus into eternity, with a heart that is pure, separated unto Christ!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
