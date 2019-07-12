We know we have time, talents, and resources given to us. Yet, we are stewards of all God gives us. We in Him belong to Christ, as does all we have, including our time, talents, and resources. When we get that, then God will help us appropriate the right functions in life for our stewardship.
Yes, this also includes taking care of ourselves and families. He does not remove our needs, but He does not want that to be our main focus. Instead when we learn to begin to esteem others needs above our own, we then learn a great lesson of the kingdom of God.
We all should learn to know when God pulls on our hearts, that our time, talents, and resources are needed for others. It is the most wonderful thing to learn good stewardship. None of us are perfect at this.
However, it is much better to give than receive. So when we listen to the Lord’s leading to give of our time, talent, and resources, we can understand better that He is funneling these things through us as His provision for others and for His plans and purposes. The more we get it right, quite possibly He will grant us more resources, more time, and more gifting to do His work.
The kingdom of God’s work through His people exists through the willing sacrifice of that which God has given us for the stewardship of. This, that we give portions of these things back unto the original provider and He provides for the multitudes. Kingdom mindset in this case is that nothing we have belongs to us, even our very own souls are the Lord’s. We now willingly lay down our lives as Christ now lives in us and it is not we who live any longer. We are dead to our own-selves but alive to God in the Spirit! So now is our worldly thinking of ownership also dead, but living for Christ is our goal!
May God help our stewardship of all these things more and more. Then the more likely that we can be found able to be trusted with more to bless others and be blessed!
