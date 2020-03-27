The other day I read how there is a “collective grief” in the air. All of us are losing freedoms we’ve had for so long (and took for granted, often) and our world as we knew it is disappearing – fast!
We’re finding out that the technology is even more needed now, which is very handy for Satan and global control … Revelation chapter 13 speaks of that clearly.
For every new technology, people have to be persuaded that it’s important!
Even more important is that, in our grieving, we have to face our real feelings of sadness, fear, anxiety and anger; anger about the staged deceit and control.
Just as the airports changed after 9/11, we now have to accept changes, to a certain extent (Romans chapter13).
Paul admonishes us “Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of His might” (Ephesians 6).
Satan knows Christ’s return is imminent, and he’s ratcheting up the opposition (Revelation 12:12).
We have to know that the Word of God is “quick and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, and a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12).
We have to abide in Christ (John 15) and wear the garment of praise that protects us (Isiah 61:3).
Let’s live in the present and pray for compassion, because we’re ALL in the same boat.
It’s good to acknowledge and talk about our feelings, because emotions need motion.
We just realize more now, that we don’t really know what tomorrow and the day after that will bring … It would be lovely to enjoy the healing fresh air at the lake and other nature parks!
In his book “1984” George Orwell predicted things which have eerily come to pass.
He explained why Big Brother Government MUST rewrite history: “Those who control the past, control the future. And those who control the present control the past – possible on a basis of poverty and ignorance.”
Sir Winston Churchill stated: “The farther you look back you can look, the farther forward you are likely to see.”
Joseph Goebbels explained it this way.
“It is the absolute right of the State to supervise the formation of public opinion – think of the press as a great keyboard on which the government can play.” Lenin said “The goal of socialism is communism.”
We desperately need to find LIGHT in our dark moments! Where can we find it? In the Gospel of John 8:12, where Jesus spoke “I am the light of the world: he that followeth Me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”
He also said “ALL power is given unto Me in heaven and in earth” (Matthew 28:18).
We will all be tested – will we past our test? Will we stand for the ways of God? Will we count our blessings from Him?
David encouraged himself in the LORD… Fill up with God’s Word.
It is a treasure! But it only gives life and light to those who treasure it… “The thief comes to steal, and to kill, and to destroy; but Jesus comes that we might have life, and have it more abundantly” (John 10:10)!
As David proclaims in Psalm 27:1 “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”
