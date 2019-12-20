In this day of deception all around us growing, I encourage all of you in Christ, as well as the non-believer, to take note of 1 Corinthians 15. It is so important, for it bears witness by the Apostle Paul’s own testimony, that he knew that his work in Christ was not in vain, nor his belief in Him as our Resurrected Lord and Savior. I say this, because a very large number of so called Christians in the church, far too many former faithful, now believe that Jesus Christ did not rise from the dead, nor do they believe He was sinless, that He was truly God who came to earth, nor do they believe in the virgin birth of Jesus by the Holy Spirit that came upon Mary, his earthly mother!
I hope everyone will take time to read this chapter often. As this communication from Paul was so important in that it came from a former Pharisee, who persecuted the Lord’s church before Christ. He was now willing as the other Apostles and early disciples to even stand up to the death and be martyred for their faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. Let not your belief be in vain children of the Most High God. I caution you that the enemy has laid out very strong snares to challenge our belief, by using current media sources and wolves in sheep’s clothing, that look real, but are full of damnable teachings and heresies. Even taking some long believing brethren to fall from their faith in Jesus our Lord.
The fact is, do we really think that the Apostles and others would be willing to perish for a lie, or was it true enough to die for, to believe and follow Christ?
Behind the deception we are seeing today causing believers to fall away from their faith, are spiritual hosts of wickedness, which are enemies we fight by the Word of God! The Word of God is the Sword of the Spirit of our faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, as well as all of the full armor of God always! I know, we have most all read Corinthians and many have read all the scriptures. However this particular witness from the Apostle is so true and needed to be read and spoken often in our churches today, as well as be a part of our study time!
1 Corinthians 15 1-22
1 Brethren, I declare to you the gospel which I have preached to you, which also you have received, and which you stand!2 For by this also you are saved, if you keep in memory what I preached to you, unless you have believed in vain. For I declared to you, first of all, that which I also received, how that Jesus Christ died for our sins according to the holy scriptures;4 And he was buried, and he rose again the third day according to scripture given to us by God!5 I also declare to you that the Lord was seen of Cephas, then by the twelve!6 After that, he was seen by over five hundred brethren at once of which most of these remain alive unto this present day, but some are fallen asleep.7 Then after that, he was seen by James; then by all of the apostles.8 Last of all, he was seen by me also, as of one born out of due time.11 So whether it were I Paul or they, so we preach, and so you have believed.12 Now if Christ is preached that he rose from the dead, how do you say some among yourselves that there is no resurrection of the dead?13 However, if there be no resurrection of the dead, then is Christ not risen,14 And if Christ is not risen, then is our preaching is in vain, and your faith is also vain!15 Yes, and we would be found to be false witnesses of God because we have testified of God that he raised up Christ, whom he did not raise up, if so be that the dead do not rise.16 For if the dead do not rise, then Christ is not raised,17 And if Christ is not raised, your faith is vain, and you are still in your sins!18 Then they which are fallen asleep in Christ are all perished!19 However if in this life we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable.20 But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the first fruits of them that slept.21
For by man came death, by man also came the resurrection of the dead.22 For as in the first man Adam all die, even so in Christ shall we all be made alive.
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
