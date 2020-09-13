I’m writing in reference to Mr. Chapman’s regular “Doom and Gloom” column published on Aug. 9, in which he writes about splitting and dividing some assets. This is not the first time he has mention splitting, but this time he seems beyond any reconciliation.
First of all, we don’t hate cops, guns or specially the military. We need them and they are necessary to keep us safe. We’ll keep Pelosi and Schumer and you can keep Mitch and Ted. When it comes to Walmart, you’ll have to fight us for that. I didn’t realize Walmart shoppers were smelly (your words) but we’ll keep them anyway. You can keep smelly coal and oil and we’ll take the clean power of the future.
