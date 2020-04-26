Steve Dotto, of dottotech.com, has a wonderful YouTube video, “Working from Home Tips – Remaining Sane and Productive! (and Married!). He has been working from home for a few decades and now his schoolteacher wife is working from home with him. For this video, he interviewed a few of his other work-at-home friends about their successful experiences. Let me share some of their tips with you:
• Respect the door! If you are working in a room with a door, close it. That’s a sign to everyone else that you are “at work!” No one is to ever, ever, ever knock or open the door. If the door is open, you are available to the family again. No room with a door? Try putting on some headphones as a signal that you are “at work.”
• Dedicated work space! Whether it is a room, a table, a corner – whatever space you can carve out in your home, dedicate it to being “at work.” And make it pleasant for yourself.
• Eating! Working from home is like being on a cruise with a never-ending buffet. That refrigerator is a siren. When you get hungry, you are going to grab anything. So, prepare your healthy lunches ahead of time.
• Clothes! Always be camera-ready with hair and makeup, and don’t, don’t, don’t work in your pajamas! You just won’t feel like you are “at work.”
• Priorities! – Start the day with a checklist – any kind that works for you – of things you want to accomplish that day. Also, reward yourself for having a productive day.
• Accountability! Set goals with an accountability partner to help keep you focused and productive.
• Stay connected! Try virtual coworker sessions on screen to break the isolation. Text, FaceTime, email, call someone on the phone!
• Wasting time! Use a timer – set it for 45 minutes of mental work and then take a physical break. Sure, you can be flexible as to when you work, but it is easy to underestimate how much time you actually waste while not being “at work.”
• Working too long! Again, use a timer – set clear time frames for when you are going to be “at work.” And when you are outside those time frames? Stop working and enjoy those other folks inside your house!
• Go outside! Get out of the “office” and get physical. Get your eyes off the screen and look far away for a while to relax your eye muscles. Go for a walk, work out, or play with the kids.
• Dance! (This is my favorite tip!) Once a day, take a 5-minute dance break. Make an appointment with yourself to stop everything and just dance and add some “happy!” You’ll feel so much better – especially if you can do it with someone else in the house.
Finally, Steve Dotto says, “There is no wrong way, no right way to work from home. There is only YOUR way that works for you.”
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations. Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
