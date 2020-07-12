My husband introduced me to Mike Rowe a couple of years ago. He was watching this show called “Dirty Jobs” that had originally aired from 2005-2012. Mike Rowe was the host, producer, and apprentice up to his eyeballs in honest, dirty work. He exposed us and the world to the folks who labored as worm grunters, chick sexers, asphalt pavers, date palm pollinators, sludge removers, poo pot makers, oilfield roughnecks, road kill removers, shoe shiners and even a bladder banger. Through it all, he highlighted the dignity of the men and women doing the jobs that make our lives easier. Mike Rowe works!
If you go to mikerowe.com you can read his biography and discover how he began his career by practicing “the art of talking for long periods without saying anything of substance.” His sonorous bass voice has been heard on countless documentaries, sharing information for which he has no credentials. And yet, readers of this column will remember that I shared excerpts last month from his “Unsolicited Commencement Speech to America.” His address eloquently proved “that hard work and the mastery of a skill that’s in demand can lead to a prosperous life.” In fact, he has testified before Congress about the importance of blue-collar work. Mike Rowe speaks!
