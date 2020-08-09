Some say demonstrators provoked a well-deserved D.C. and Portland response. The Daily Signal, 5/31/20, “The History of Presidents Using Military to Restore Order Within US” lists the times a president used troops against Americans.
There IS a significant difference delineated by the Constitution. Instead, illegally, agent provocateurs, loosed by a rogue administration, wasn’t what our Founding Fathers expected opposing British Royalism’s “arbitrary, authoritarian despotism.”
