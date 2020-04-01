Many of us are stuck at home due to the “shelter-in-place, stay-at-home” mandate because of the coronavirus outbreak.
This disruption in our daily routines can cause much anxiety and depression, heightened by layoffs and loss of income.
Here are a few do’s and don’ts to survival during this time:
• Do maintain a schedule close to your pre-coronavirus emergency schedule.
• Do get plenty of sleep. Avoid staying up late and sleeping-in late.
• Do reach out to family, friends and co-workers through social media. FaceTime, ZOOM, and the “old fashioned” phone calls!
• Do eat healthy and exercise daily. This is an excellent time to go outside and walk (maintain the social distancing).
• Do something new! Those ideas and projects you have wanted to do, but did not have time. Now is the time.
• Do keep your trust in the Lord! Isaiah 40:31 “But those who trust in the Lord will find new strength. They will soar like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not faint.”
• Do help those who cannot help themselves, especially the elderly.
• Don’t over think and worry. Matthew 6:27 “Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life?”
• Don’t isolate yourself from others. Especially those that are close to you. Ecclesiastes 4:9 “Two is better off than one, for they can help each other succeed.”
• Don’t over eat and or veg out in front of the television. Watching too much television can increase anxiety and depression with all of the reporting on the virus.
• Don’t use drugs and alcohol as a means to escape.
• Don’t ignore federal, state and local guidelines for Shelter-in-Place and Social Distancing. The guidelines are needed to maintain our safety and health and the health and safety of others. Romans 13:1 “Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God.”
I hope this helps you as it is helping me to bring peace and stability during this difficult time.
“This too shall pass.” Keep the Faith.
To your health and happiness!
Dot High-Steed is a health and life coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
Dot may be reached at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.