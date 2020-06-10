I’m not sure how people can still get bent out of shape over a peaceful protest in Del Rio.
One week ago, roughly 200 people of a variety of ages, socioeconomic backgrounds and ethnicities gathered in front of the Amistad Urban Oasis off Veterans Boulevard and held a protest over the murder of George Floyd and police brutality.
There were signs, there were chants, there were cries of “I can’t breathe!” which were Floyd’s last words captured on cell phone video, as well as cries of “black lives matter,” and “no justice, no peace.”
There was free water and pizza for the protestors, or anyone who just stopped by for that matter. There were also several dogs, including one carrying a pair of signs. There were also plenty of people taking photos and shooting video to document the proceedings.
The one thing that wasn’t there was violence.
In the two weeks since Floyd’s death, protests around the country have been heavily attended by people of all walks of life. Unfortunately, some of those protests were marred by violence.
Violence in confrontations between the protestors and law enforcement tasked with observing the protests, violence from looters whose intentions were to take advantage of a situation they have no concern for and violence from individuals whose only mission as to create anarchy and chaos where none existed before.
None of that, not one single ounce of that, was present at Del Rio’s protest, but that didn’t stop folks from assuming the worst for an event they didn’t agree with.
Aside from the arguments that protests were unnecessary because Floyd’s death didn’t occur here or that the assembly of protestors was an invitation to for the COVID-19 virus to spread, there was plenty of misinformation leaked from “official sources” that fueled the fear among some members of the community. Those rumors, which myself and other News-Herald staffers were told of, included busloads of people being brought to Del Rio specifically for the protest, rumors of armed protestors and concerns that the protest would turn into a march, which to some meant it could turn violent.
Of course, none of that occurred. There was an incident reported between a person in a nearby parking lot and a part of the protestors, but no police reports were filed, no fights broke out and no one was injured. In addition, there were more masks at the protest then I’ve seen in all the stores I’ve visited in the past week, so personal and public safety were definitely concerns.
Speaking to people at the protest, the message was clear – something needs to be done to change what is happening and what has happened in this country. This obviously hasn’t been the first time protests have happened, but why do they continue to occur when the message is being made as loud as possible.
Are people so stubborn to believe that all these protestors are wrong and that things should remain the same? I truly hope not.
I spoke to a longtime friend of mine who was at the protest. She’s seen her fair share of good and bad during her time on this planet.
She came straight from work, still wearing her mask but with the words “Black Lives Matter” written across the front.
She asked what I thought about everything that was going on and I gave her my honest opinion – this had been a longtime brewing and it took a spark like Floyd’s death to get the world fired up and truly angry enough to demand change. She then reminded me where the true change starts.
She asked me to look around and see all the young people in attendance. She said while she and I may not have a plan about how to enact change, she said those young people might and it’s up to them to be the voices that shape our country going forward.
I truly hope that’s the case, because what’s happened before obviously wasn’t working.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
