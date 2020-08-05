A Loggerhead Shrike hunts a low spot off Spur 454 in the Amistad National Recreation Area. These small, predatory birds will eat large insects, amphibians and reptiles. Though they usually eat their prey immediately, they will sometimes impale it on a long thorn as a snack for later.
Photos by Karen Gleason
A Caspian Tern, the largest tern in the world, makes off with a small fish it has captured in a small inlet of Lake Amistad near old Highway 90/Spur 454 of the Amistad National Recreation Area.
