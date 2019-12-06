In the Gospel of Matthew (7:17,12:33 and 21:19) Jesus talks about the tree and its fruit. This is very important, for not only in the world there is serious deception going on, but also in the church, nowadays more than ever.
New Age (which is actually very, very old) seeped in, and many traditions from the ancient empires are still around (more about this another time).
The worship music in many churches has led to performance and hip-hop entertainment. Out of this was born the “Jesus Culture” with its hypnotizing repeats in song.
Their feel-good concerts draw thousands of people every time, because, who doesn’t want to feel good?! (4discernment.com/jesusculture).
Only God knows how many folks at those big gatherings would be willing to give their life for the lost.
The apostle Paul was willing (Acts 21:13). He and many others were martyred for their faith in Jesus, and this is an ongoing reality on our planet, “For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on Him, but also to suffer for His sake” (Phil.1:29).
Worship is an expression of our spirit, connecting with God – “But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship Him. God is a Spirit: and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth” (Jn.4:23-24).
The problem with a lot of contemporary “Christian” music and media is – do they reflect a creative God ? (YouTube 06/14/17 part 1).
There really IS beautiful Christian music around; Rich Mullins, Benjamin James, Michael Gungor, Rivers and Robots, Josh Carols. Not mainstream, but more against the stream … “Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it” (Mt.7:14).
So when we see huge gatherings like the NAR movement popping up everywhere, we should be cautious.
We can think that it’s better to have some wildfire than no fire, but I’m sure the folks in California don’t think so! NAR stands for New Apostolic Reformation.
In Dutch the word “nar” means a jester, a fool.
NAR songs longing for fire, lover-stuff and something big can come over as chanting.
And the “kundalini spirit” (the serpent) of Hinduism definitely does NOT belong in this Christian setting! Besides, we ARE already part of something big … It’s JESUS!
However, God, who knows our heart completely, in His mercy and mystery and grace can do great things in the midst of the mess – call this messiology!
There are opinions on all sides about the wrongs and rights in the church; on YouTube 09/03/18 the “Hillsongchurch is exposed,” then there’s wretched-radio with Todd Friel, or Ray Comfort’s book “God has a wonderful plan for your life.”
Let’s not only mention to new believers the benefits of the Christian life, without addressing the necessary disciplines, the trials, and temptations we will endure! Once we repent, and “Confess with our mouth the Lord Jesus, and believe in our heart that God raised Him from the dead, we shall be saved” (Rom.10:9-10) – all hell breaks loose often, because Satan hates Jesus and all who are on Christ’s side of the truth.
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.