I’m not sure what’s going to happen this coming school year, but for sure it will be the chance we need to see if we’ve learned anything from the final months of last school year.
The San Felipe Del Rio CISD is asking for parents’ input on how their child will be participating in school in the 2020-21 school year, if at all.
There are three options facing parents according to the district – option one is their kid(s) return to school. Option two is their kids utilize online classes from home.
Option three is a hybrid model where kids would attend school on certain days and work online from home other days. The fourth option, of course, is to homeschool their child. That’s obviously out of the district’s hands, but it’s an option.
When the COVID-19 pandemic started to gain momentum this spring, there were no options. Kids went home for spring break and never returned to class. Lessons were emailed or delivered via traditional mail and kids were responsible for ensuring their coursework was returned to teachers.
Some kids didn’t do their work while others sort of sleepwalked their way through the work not thinking their teachers would actually grade it. Some teachers did give their full attention to grading, but others simply dialed it in, leaving kids in the lurch especially if they were seniors.
Now that we’ve had some time to look back on what happened, there shouldn’t be a reason why the district’s options won’t work.
Personally I think allowing kids back in school is a risky proposition due to the virus’ unpredictability.
Teachers will tell you there isn’t enough room in classrooms to practice social distancing and wearing masks while teaching and studying may be a lesson in futility.
Working from home seems like the winner here, but that takes a lot of responsibility on behalf of parents, students and teachers. If one of those three sides fails then the chance for success is somewhere around zero.
Parents have to ensure their kids do their work in a timely manner and get it back to their instructors. Kids have to ensure they do the work and follow up with any questions with their instructors as soon as they can.
Waiting until the last minute in a classroom is always risky, but online you’re at the whim of technology which can fail you at any given time.
Teachers also need to be responsible. Get the work to the kids with enough time to get it done, ensure you’ve received their work and then grade it. If it’s possible, follow up if you don’t get their work.
I’m sure there are other lessons that will be learned and applied come this fall, but what I’ve mentioned here I’ve seen or heard firsthand from reliable sources. And it’s not just happening here. My friends who are educators in other towns said they are facing many of the same problems, but on a bigger scale.
Add to that the word that teacher retention is also becoming a pretty big issue. According to a USA Today story published in May, 20 percent of teachers polled said they would not return if schools re-opened in the fall.
Additional polls showed teachers believed they were already having a harder time doing their job, believed distance learning was causing children to fall behind, and were less likely than parents to believe those children would be able to make up any lost ground.
Best of luck to everyone involved in the upcoming school year.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor for the Del Rio News-Herald. He can be reached at brian.agrabright@delrionewsherald.com.
