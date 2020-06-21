The protesters were able to do what no herd immunity, what no vaccine, what no safety guidelines were able to successfully accomplish; they reopened America. It was not the peaceful protesters who wanted to respectfully reopen America; because these peaceful protesters were doing a bad thing according to everything we were told. No, the protesters who effectively reopened America and took the spotlight off the cursed virus were the protesters who wanted to rebelliously riot in America; because these protesters were doing a good thing according to everything we were told.
Suddenly everything just changed. By getting out of their homes and not remaining in mandatory lockdowns; by not wearing face masks, uncovering their noses to breathe and their mouths to scream and shout so that their voices could be heard; by not practicing social distancing, instead congregating in large groups that overpowered and overwhelmed law enforcement unable or unwilling to stop their rampaging and ransacking; by not using hand sanitizer before picking up bricks to smash windows, throwing Molotov cocktails to start fires, or looting merchandise; they showed us what a fine and upstanding thing they were doing, because we were told they were justified in rioting against racism.
The rioters got away with all of the murder, madness and mayhem they created, we were told, because they had a right to react against racism.
However, those with sincerely held religious beliefs who wanted to pray in their churches, we were told, could be fined or imprisoned if they did not strictly adhere to all the public health and safety guidelines, because they did not have to go to church, they could stay home and watch their church services being live streamed.
The rioter’s defaced monuments, destroyed property and devastated communities.
The rioters set ablaze the historic “Church of the Presidents” St. John’s Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square near the White House. However, they didn’t have the last word because President Trump went to the church, stood holding the Bible, so God’s Word reigned supreme.
Marian Casillas, Ed.D.
Del Rio, Texas
