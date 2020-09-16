At the upcoming Hebrew Feast of Trumpets (Rosh Hashanah) on Sept. 18 and 19, the Shofar will be blown 100 times. The last blast is set apart and is known as the “Last Trump.” Rosh Hashanah is also known as “the Time of Jacobs’ Trouble” (Jeremiah 30:7 and Zephaniah chapter 1).
It is also known as “the Day of the Awakening Blast” (1st Thesselonians 4:16-18), and as “the Opening of the Books” (Daniel chapter 7) where it talks about the Anti-Christ speaking “great things,” and the Ancient of Days sitting on His throne on the day of judgment where “A fiery stream issued and came forth from before Him: thousand thousands ministered unto Him, and ten thousand times ten thousand stood before Him: the judgment was set, and the books were opened.”
