It had been built many years ago and was built very well. It had served many guests in splendor and grandeur. It had weathered the tests of time and fared well, but there were those who wanted to tear her down and replace it with something new and different even though she still was sound and able to serve her guests well.
She had been built on a good foundation, excellent materials and superb architectural design. Those wanting to destroy her won and they destroyed the grand old hotel by implosion (a process in which objects are destroyed by collapsing in on themselves).
The destruction of that grand old hotel reminds me of what may be happening in America today. America was founded on good sound principles. As a nation we respected God and honored parents, honesty and hard work. Marriage of one man one woman was also honored.
Today there is a tide of opposition to those things and many are promising a change to a different way of life. God promises if we will stay with His ways He will continue to bless our nation, but if we abandon His ways we will suffer, (Psalm 115:13&18).
Pray for our nation and its people, (2 Chronicles 7:14, Psalm 67:1). Also pray for our leaders and that God would raise up good godly men and women to lead our nation, (1 Timothy 2:1, 2, 8).
See you in church next Sunday.
Brother J
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
He has worked mostly across from the Big Bend National Park and in the states of Coahuila and Chihuahua.
