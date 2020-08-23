I just finished watching the Season 7 finale of “Alone.” Watching the men and women face their individual challenges to provide water, food, fire, and shelter for themselves in the Arctic wilderness made me appreciate the comforts I enjoy in my life. However, the greatest challenge each contestant faced was being alone with themselves with no relief. During this time of COVID, I empathized with how deeply they felt their desire to be with others.
This has been the strangest summer. Some changes were free choices because my husband and I decided to protect ourselves from infection and its potential consequences. We chose to wear masks and keep our distance from others. Doug chose to work most weekdays at the farm while I stayed in Del Rio working from home. We did share the weekends.
