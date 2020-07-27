My father Margarito Gonzales Sr. died July 25, 2020 at approximately 6:40 a.m. He had a very short battle with COVID-19. He was diagnosed on July 24 while recovering from mild stroke. He was referred to get physical therapy.
My father had survived a multi-story fall, diabetes, dialysis, head trauma with a bleed and a heart attack. He was brought to the hospital this time was a mild stroke. My father was a survivor.
He was a HERO to many people because of his strength, generosity, and love. He will be remembered in great esteem by all those that had the opportunity to know him.
Let me thank all those at North East Methodist Live Oak, Texas, the staff at ICU, PCU, and the COVID unit, for taking care of my father.
Now, who do I blame for my father getting this virus? Do I start where we believed that the virus started? Do I start with the government that should have taken it seriously sooner? Should I blame the state of Texas for not closing the cities sooner or keeping them closed longer? Should I blame all those individuals that refused to follow the guidelines recommended by CDC?
Should I blame our president who should be setting the an example, instead of mocking the medical experts? Where does the blame begin and or end?
When will we start taking COVID-19 seriously? I don’t mean individually, as a community, as a state and country? We need to be unified in our response to fight this epidemic. Why do we still see people having to be reminded to wear their mask or keep their distance? How many more people we know and love have to be exposed? How many more need to become ill or die from this for us to take it seriously?
Let’s all take a moment and make the right decision and take the appropriate precautions at all times not just when its convenient. We cannot be afraid to approach those that we see that have forgotten or refuse to take care of themselves or others.
We need to win this battle for all those that we have lost. We will win this battle. Please, please take this virus, COVID-19 seriously.
My father was my Hero. He inspired me to be a better father and better man. He was my best friend. Losing him has left a huge void in my life.
I understand he is in a better place. He is not suffering and I feel comforted that he is reunited with my dear mother. I lift my family up and pray we always remember him the way he was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.