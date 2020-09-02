When evil abounds, God’s grace abounds much more! Pray for God to pour out His Spirit on the USA and the nations! Pray for the harvest to come, as if it is already here. Let it be known to our enemies that God is never surprised by the work of the devil. In fact He allows it at times so that grace may abound to the multitudes.
The Lord says, come boldly to the throne of grace, for more grace. Humble yourself before God, for He gives more grace to the humble, but He resists the proud and haughty spirit. The spirit of pride is the spirit of the world whose god is Satan the devil. Yet, when we do humble ourselves and make that connection with God, then we become connected to the God of all mercy and grace! We are given understanding of the mysteries of God that only our fellowship or connection to the One and Only Living God can bring. What would we trade for more grace and mercy this day, would we trade what we have from God for the idols of the world made of wood, clay, and stone that neither speak or bless, they are merely idols, creations of men and of fallen angels?
