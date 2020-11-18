Ever since they started going to the moon, I’ve wondered why it was so important since it doesn’t look exactly like “paradise found” there! In the style of Psalm 8:3, I’d like to write “When I consider the technology, the work of our fingers, the satellites and towers, which we have ordained,” then I see why those space trips were necessary, to fulfill Bible prophecy and establish a global system to control all mankind.
Several past presidents have been in favor of this, except JFK and (the last) Trump (1st Cor. 15:51-52).
The chaos and violence in this spiritual battle shouldn’t be a surprise either when we see things like CERN built up – or rather, built down.
This large Hadron Collider, 574 feet below Earth Surface, is connected with the St. Gotthard Train Tunnel (which had a costly openings ceremony in June 2016).
CERN is built at the French-Swiss border at the ancient village called Saint-Genus-Poilly (Apollion), which was believed to be the gateway to the underworld.
In Revelation chapter 9 it speaks of “A king (over fierce locusts), which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue his name is Apollyon (a destroyer).
In front of the CERN building stands a statue of Shiva, the goddess of destruction. We’re playing with fire in the basement (Rev. 20:10)! Jude 6 and 2nd Peter 2:4 speak of (the fallen) angels that sinned and were cast down to hell in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day, because they kept not their first estate (Gen.6: 1-7)…
Anything we fear more than God is a doorway to hell, and the demons use fear to manipulate us away from the light of the truth, which is Jesus!
Daniel 4:25-26 says “The most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever He will, for the heavens do rule.”
Even the king in power at that time humbly had to admit that “God doeth according to HIS will in the army of heaven, and among the inhabitants of the earth: and none can stay His hand, or say unto Him, what doest Thou?”
As J. Cahn writes “The danger in our presidential election is, on one side, the sealing of American’s fall from God, and the encroaching of our freedoms.
But even if a new government upholds Biblical values, there lies another danger – that the results of the election will not be accepted by a portion of the population, and the dangers of such an outcome.
So we pray to our Creator, our Heavenly Father who knows best: “THY will be done” – so we can have His peace that passes all understanding.”
(For more info, there’s SkyWatchTV.com with Derek Gilbert’s daily talk “Five In Ten”).